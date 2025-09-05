Live Radio
Orioles Kremer leaves start after 3 innings against Dodgers with right forearm discomfort

The Associated Press

September 5, 2025, 9:19 PM

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left Friday night’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after three innings with right forearm discomfort.

He was replaced by left-hander Dietrich Enns to begin the fourth inning.

Kremer had not allowed a hit, issued one walk and struck out four. He threw 56 pitches, 38 for strikes.

The 29-year-old right-hander was making his 28th appearance and 27th start, and entered at 9-10 with a 4.52 ERA. He allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout in a season-low three innings in a 15-8 loss to the Giants on Aug. 29. He has lost three of his last four decisions.

The Dodgers and Orioles were scoreless through three innings.

