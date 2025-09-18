Orioles host the Yankees on 3-game home win streak

The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York Yankees (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-80, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (17-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (3-7, 5.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Orioles +161; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore is 36-38 at home and 72-80 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

New York has an 85-67 record overall and a 41-36 record in road games. The Yankees have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .455.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 55 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10 for 38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 29 doubles, two triples and 48 home runs for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 11 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Yankees: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Albert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (toe), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

