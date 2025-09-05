Orioles host the Dodgers on 4-game home slide

The Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-62, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-76, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (9-10, 4.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -166, Orioles +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore has a 64-76 record overall and a 31-37 record in home games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Los Angeles is 78-62 overall and 33-36 in road games. The Dodgers have hit 205 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holliday has 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 13 for 43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, eight triples and 46 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12 for 36 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

