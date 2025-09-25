Orioles and Rays play, winner secures 3-game series

Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Rays (77-81, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (74-84, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (3-8, 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Baltimore is 74-84 overall and 38-42 at home. The Orioles have a 32-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 36-41 in road games and 77-81 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has a .272 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 33 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. Coby Mayo is 13 for 31 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Junior Caminero has 28 doubles and 44 home runs while hitting .259 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .194 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rays: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Samuel Basallo: day-to-day (hand), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (back), Albert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brian Van Belle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.