Orioles and Cal Ripken Jr. celebrate the 30th anniversary of when he broke Lou Gehrig’s record

Cal Ripken Jr. celebrated the 30th anniversary of breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games record.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. looks on before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) National Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. looks on before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) BALTIMORE (AP) — Cal Ripken Jr. had some help for his lap around Camden Yards this time.

The Hall of Fame shortstop sat atop a red convertible while riding from the right-field corner across the outfield warning track and eventually down to home plate. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the night Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games record, when his streak reached 2,131 and he took a jog around the perimeter of the field on an emotional night in Baltimore.

“I’ve had 30 years to reflect on that wonderful night of 2,131, and I still think it couldn’t have played out any better,” Ripken told the crowd in a speech before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Trying not to be too philosophical here, but that night was a celebration of an old Oriole principle — that we show up each and every day to meet whatever challenge is thrown our way, to count on each other.”

Ripken set the record on Sept. 6, 1995, then extended it to 2,632 before finally sitting out a game in 1998.

The 25th anniversary of the record-breaking moment was in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic made that season a less ideal time for a big celebration. Despite some rain, the pregame ceremony Saturday began without too long a delay.

Just as it did three decades earlier, Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time” played at the ballpark as Ripken went on his lap. Several former teammates were back for the anniversary, including Hall of Famers Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Mike Mussina and Harold Baines.

Broadcasters Chris Berman and Jon Miller, who both called game No. 2,131, were back as well. Ripken caught the ceremonial first pitch, thrown by his son Ryan.

“I’ve been told that this record is unbreakable now,” said Ripken, now a member of the Orioles’ ownership group. “I would always say, if I can do it, certainly somebody else can.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.