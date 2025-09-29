Mansolino is a candidate, but his status is uncertain as the Orioles eye their next manager

Tony Mansolino remains in limbo as manager of the Baltimore Orioles. Team president Mike Elias said the Os would consider other options for their managerial position.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tony Mansolino remains in limbo as manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Team president Mike Elias said Monday the Orioles would consider other options for their managerial position, but Mansolino — who was the interim manager for most of this season — would be a candidate. Both Mansolino and Elias took questions at a wrapup news conference after Baltimore sank to last place in the AL East following two straight postseason appearances.

“He will be a real candidate, but I expect we are going to talk to other people,” Elias said. “We’re initiating that process imminently.”

Elias said he hasn’t determined the details of what the search process will look like.

“It’s not going to be entirely my decision,” he said. “The different members of the ownership group will be very involved, other members of baseball operation, (president of business operations) Catie Griggs, members of her side of the organization I’m sure will be involved.”

Mansolino turned 43 on Sunday, when the Orioles finished their season with a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He took over as interim manager when Brandon Hyde was fired on May 17 after a 15-28 start.

Baltimore went 60-59 under Mansolino to finish 75-87.

“At no point, even the day that Mike kind of handed the reins to me, at no point did I feel overwhelmed,” Mansolino said. “I think over the last 4 1/2 months, I basically did a local and national interview on a daily basis that was incredibly invasive, and I do feel strong that I passed with flying colors in a lot of ways.”

Mansolino, who spoke before Elias on Monday, said he’d consider staying with the Orioles even if it wasn’t as their manager.

“I’m a loyal person. I love this place in a lot of ways, I’m very thankful to it,” Mansolino said. “I’m open to all options but obviously understand that it’s not just about me. There’s a family at home, and this is a business.”

The next manager is far from the only issue facing the Orioles as they try to rebound from a lost season. Baltimore won the AL East in 2023 and was a wild card last year, but after a terrible start in 2025, the Orioles were never consistent enough to go on the type of run necessary to climb back into contention.

Pitching was a problem, with Baltimore posting the third-worst ERA in the American League, and what was supposed to be a powerful offense finished 24th in the major leagues in runs. Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg each had a worse OPS than in 2024. Jackson Holliday improved but still hasn’t lived up to his potential as a former No. 1 pick in the amateur draft.

“When you have a season that misses the mark by this much, there’s a lot on the list of what went wrong,” Elias said.

Toward the end of the season, word emerged that Elias, who was already the general manager, had been promoted to president of baseball operations before the season started. The team could hire a GM to work under him, but there was little clarity on when that might happen.

“It’s something that we have begun to consider and explore, but obviously it’s got to be the right person, the right fit for the Orioles,” Elias said. “It may not happen imminently, but that is a pathway that’s available to us, and it’s something that we may be interested in doing. It may be this offseason, it may not be.”

When asked the biggest lesson he learned from the past year, Elias was short and to the point.

“You have to evolve, you have to adapt in this game,” Elias said. “That’s always been the case. I think that’s the most concise lesson.”

