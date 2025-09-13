Kirk has game-winning sacrifice fly in ninth inning as Blue Jays rally to beat Orioles 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Saturday.

AL-leading Toronto trailed 4-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth before battling back for its major league-leading 45th comeback win.

Daulton Varsho reached on a bunt single with one out, advancing to second on a throwing error by pitcher Keegan Akin.

Yennier Cano (3-7) came on to face Ernie Clement, who singled to put runners at the corners. Pinch hitter Joey Loperfido scored Varsho with a single and Andrés Giménez singled to tie it 4-all.

The blown save was Cano’s fifth.

George Springer reached on a catcher’s interference call to load the bases before Kirk won it with a fly ball to center as Loperfido scored without a play.

Toronto’s Addison Barger hit a solo home run, his 20th, as the Blue Jays improved to 49-25 at home, delighting a sellout crowd of 42,461.

Braydon Fisher (6-0) pitched one inning for the win.

Coby Mayo homered for Baltimore, his eighth, but the Orioles lost their second straight.

Key moment

Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano was hit on the left foot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 113 mph liner with two outs in the first. The ball ricocheted to catcher Samuel Basallo, who threw Guerrero out. Albert Suárez was warming in the bullpen in the top of the second but Sugano came out for the bottom half and struck out the side.

In his previous start, Sept. 7 against the Dodgers, Sugano left in the fourth after being hit on the right foot with a one-hop liner.

Key stat

Baltimore’s Dylan Beavers walked three times. He has 20 walks in his first 23 career games.

Up next

RHP Shane Bieber (2-1, 4.30 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Baltimore had not named a starter.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

