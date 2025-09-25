In a disappointing year, the Orioles finished up their home schedule on a high note

Amid a surprisingly dismal season at Camden Yards, there were still some hints of a brighter future for the Baltimore Orioles.

That was certainly true in their home finale.

Rookie Dylan Beavers hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give Baltimore a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Orioles trailed 5-2 in the eighth before tying the score on a two-run shot by another youngster, Coby Mayo.

“It was awesome. Especially going down early, we battled back,” Beavers said. “We kept fighting in that game.”

After two straight postseason appearances, the Orioles took a step back this year, never recovering from a terrible start. A loss Thursday would have assured them of a last-place finish in the AL East — they trail fourth-place Tampa Bay by two games with three to play.

Pitching has been a problem, but even the organization’s ostensible strong suit — young hitting — hasn’t produced as much as hoped.

But the Orioles are 14-8 in September despite trading several veterans at the deadline. Baltimore was the only big league team without a walk-off victory this year before the Orioles finally managed one in the middle of August. Then they added five more in September, the final one courtesy of Beavers, an outfielder called up to make his debut Aug. 16.

Of their six walk-off wins, four were provided by rookies — the two by Beavers and two by catcher Samuel Basallo. Jackson Holliday, Baltimore’s 21-year-old infielder, had one, as well.

The 23-year-old Mayo has batted just .216 this year, but Thursday he hit his 10th homer of the season in 255 at-bats. He’s hitting over .300 in September.

“From an organizational standpoint, we have been as steady on him as anybody,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “I think we know he’s going to be a good hitter, and I think we know it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

