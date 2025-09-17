Dylan Beavers hits a 2-run homer as the Orioles beat the White Sox 3-1

Dylan Beavers homered, Tyler Wells pitched six effective innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday.

Beavers, one of Baltimore’s top prospects, connected for a two-run shot in the fourth against Martín Pérez (1-6). He celebrated his third career homer by donning a Baltimore Ravens helmet in the dugout.

Wells (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in his third start of the season. The right-hander returned this month after he had elbow surgery in June 2024.

Mike Tauchman homered for the last-place White Sox in their sixth consecutive loss. Pérez permitted three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings before departing with left shoulder soreness.

The Orioles jumped in front in the first. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-out single and advanced to second when left fielder Will Robertson let the ball go under his glove. Henderson swiped third as part of a double steal and scored on Jeremiah Jackson’s infield single to third.

Tauchman hit a leadoff drive in the fourth for his ninth homer.

Yaramil Hiraldo and Rico Garcia each pitched an inning for Baltimore before Keegan Akin handled the ninth for his seventh save.

Key moment

Akin retired three in a row after Chase Meidroth hit a leadoff single in the ninth. Curtis Mead lined to center, and Miguel Vargas flied to left. Colson Montgomery also flied to left for the final out.

Key stat

The Orioles stole seven bases, tying a franchise record for a single game.

Up next

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (3-7, 5.05 ERA) starts on Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (6-10, 4.01 ERA) takes the mound on Friday against the San Diego Padres.

