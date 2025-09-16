Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Dylan Beavers drives in…

Dylan Beavers drives in 3 runs, Samuel Basallo hits HR and Orioles beat White Sox 8-7

The Associated Press

September 16, 2025, 11:22 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Beavers tripled, homered and drove in three runs, Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo had three hits apiece and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Dean Kremer (10-10) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Keegan Akin pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save as the Orioles improved to 5-0 against the White Sox this season.

Samuel Basallo, a 21-year-old catcher who made his MLB debut Aug. 17, hit a two-run home run off White Sox starter Shane Smith (6-8).

Jeremiah Jackson doubled to lead off the fifth and scored on single by Henderson. Beavers followed with an RBI triple that made it 6-2.

Chicago’s Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the first. Chase Medroith walked to lead off the eighth and later scored on Chayce McDermott’s second wild pitch of the inning. Lenyn Sosa added a two-run single and Andrew Benintendi capped the scoring with a two-run homer.

Jackson Holliday went 0 for 4 with a walk and extended his career-high on-base streak to 17 games, but his 11-game road hitting streak — the longest in franchise history by a player age 21 or younger — was snapped.

Key moment

With one out in the fourth, Mayo singled before Basallo hit an 0-2 curveball 420 feet down the line in right field to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The White Sox have lost seven straight to the Orioles at home and are 2-11 since the start of the 2022 season against Baltimore at Rate Field. Chicago hasn’t beaten the Orioles at home since April 15, 2023.

Up next

Baltimore’s Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Martín Pérez (1-5, 3.27) in the finale of a three-game series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up