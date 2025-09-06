Dodgers aim to break 4-game losing streak, play the Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end their four-game skid with a win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-63, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (65-76, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.39 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -149, Orioles +124; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore has a 65-76 record overall and a 32-37 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 78-63 record overall and a 33-37 record in road games. The Dodgers have hit 206 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 30 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 13 for 43 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, eight triples and 46 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 11 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: day-to-day (shin), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

