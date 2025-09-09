Details of Samuel Basallo’s $67M, 8-year deal contract with the Baltimore Orioles for 2026-33

Signing bonus: $5 million, payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball
2026 salary: $1 million
2027 salary: $1 million
2028 salary: $1 million
2029 salary: $4 million
2030 salary: $7 million
2031 salary: $11 million
2032 salary: $15 million
2033 salary: $15 million
2034 club option: $18 million (or $7 million buyout)
Salary Escalators
Games started at catcher in 2031 would increase 2032-34 salaries:
60 games: $250,000; 90 games: $125,000; 120 games: $125,000
Games started at catcher in 2032 would increase 2033-34 salaries:
60 games: $375,000; 90 games: $187,500; 120 games: $187,500
Games started at catcher in 2033 would increase 2034 salary:
60 games: $750,000; 90 games: $375,000; 120 games: $375,000
2034 salary MVP escalator, if in 2032 or 2033:
MVP $2 million; 2nd or 3rd: $1 million; 4th or 5th: $750,000
If MVP in both 2032 and 2033: additional $2 million ($6 million MVP escalator maximum)
