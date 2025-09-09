Details of Samuel Basallo’s $67M, 8-year deal contract with the Baltimore Orioles for 2026-33

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo talks during an interview after hitting a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a…

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo talks during an interview after hitting a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo talks during an interview after hitting a walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Signing bonus: $5 million, payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball

2026 salary: $1 million

2027 salary: $1 million

2028 salary: $1 million

2029 salary: $4 million

2030 salary: $7 million

2031 salary: $11 million

2032 salary: $15 million

2033 salary: $15 million

2034 club option: $18 million (or $7 million buyout)

Salary Escalators

Games started at catcher in 2031 would increase 2032-34 salaries:

60 games: $250,000; 90 games: $125,000; 120 games: $125,000

Games started at catcher in 2032 would increase 2033-34 salaries:

60 games: $375,000; 90 games: $187,500; 120 games: $187,500

Games started at catcher in 2033 would increase 2034 salary:

60 games: $750,000; 90 games: $375,000; 120 games: $375,000

2034 salary MVP escalator, if in 2032 or 2033:

MVP $2 million; 2nd or 3rd: $1 million; 4th or 5th: $750,000

If MVP in both 2032 and 2033: additional $2 million ($6 million MVP escalator maximum)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.