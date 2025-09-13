Blue Jays play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

The Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles, leading the series 1-0. The Orioles are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

Baltimore Orioles (69-78, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (85-62, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Toronto has gone 48-25 in home games and 85-62 overall. The Blue Jays have a 60-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 33-40 record on the road and a 69-78 record overall. The Orioles are 41-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Orioles are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernie Clement has 29 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Holliday has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 55 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Orioles. Emmanuel Rivera is 11 for 40 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .209 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (toe), Dean Kremer: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.