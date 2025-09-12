Blue Jays host the Orioles to start 3-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Baltimore Orioles (69-77, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (84-62, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -134, Orioles +113; over/under is 8 runs

Toronto has a 47-25 record at home and an 84-62 record overall. The Blue Jays are 68-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has a 33-39 record in road games and a 69-77 record overall. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .400.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 home runs, 76 walks and 79 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 16 for 40 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 31 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 10 for 41 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Dean Kremer: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

