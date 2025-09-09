Basallo hits an RBI single in 11th to lift Orioles to walk-off win over Pirates

Samuel Basallo hit an RBI single in the 11th inning that was initially ruled a foul ball to give the Baltimore Orioles a 3-2 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo celebrates after hitting a walk-off single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Basallo’s popup to left grazed off the glove of left fielder Tommy Pham, landed on the chalk in the outfield grass, and was ruled foul. After a review, it was ruled a hit to drive in Gunnar Henderson for the Orioles’ third straight walk-off win.

Dietrich Enns (3-2) threw two innings with no hits and one strikeout in extra innings. Kyle Bradish struck out six, allowing four hits and one run in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 26.

Jeremiah Jackson gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo homer in the sixth, but Pham hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to make it 2-all.

Jackson was 2 for 3 for his 10th multihit game since making his MLB debut on Aug. 1.

Jackson Holliday also had two hits, scoring the first Orioles run in the first inning.

Dauri Moreta (1-1) surrendered two hits and a walk in the 11th, and allowed the walk-off hit. Pirates starter Mike Burrows threw four innings with two hits, one run, and six strikeouts.

The Orioles are 6-1 in September, and improved to 20-54 when their opponent scores first.

Key moment

Ryan Mountcastle swung at the first pitch he saw in the 11th inning, advancing automatic runner Henderson to third base and setting him up to score the winning run.

Key stat

The Orioles have won their last four one-run games, and have played an MLB-high 23 one-run affairs since the All-Star break. Their 11 one-run wins in that span is tied for the MLB lead with Cleveland.

Up next

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.98 ERA) faces Orioles RHP Tyler Wells (1-0, 3.60) on Wednesday.

