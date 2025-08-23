Walker homers for 3rd straight game, leading Astros to a 9-8 win over Orioles

Christian Walker homered for a third-straight game and the Houston Astros went deep four times in a 9-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Houston Astros' Jesús Sánchez (4) avoids the tag from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer scores a on throwing error by first baseman Coby Mayo during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Houston Astros' Jesús Sánchez (4) avoids the tag from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer scores a on throwing error by first baseman Coby Mayo during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Walker homered for a third-straight game and the Houston Astros went deep four times in a 9-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Carlos Correa, Jesús Sánchez and Victor Caratini homered in a five-run first inning against Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Walker added a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh inning, his 19th of the season, off Dietrich Enns (1-2).

The Astros banged out 11 hits and moved within a victory of their first four-game sweep since Aug. 29-Sept. 1 2024. Houston has scored 26 runs in the series after entering on a four-game skid in which they were outscored 30-2.

AJ Blubaugh (2-1) allowed two runs in four innings of relief for Houston, which began the night two games in front of Seattle atop the AL West. Bryan King allowed one run in the eighth, and Bryan Abreu worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

Colton Cowser homered and had three RBIs for Baltimore, which rallied to tie after trailing 5-0 and 7-5 but never led. Jeremiah Jackson added his first MLB homer in the fourth.

Key moment

After a nervy eighth, Abreu needed only nine pitches to shut the door, striking out Ryan Mount Castle and coaxing grounders from Cowser and Samuel Basallo.

Key stat

Walker is the second Astros player to homer in three consecutive games this season. Isaac Paredes did it April 11-13.

Up next

The Astros will go for the series sweep by sending RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-4, 6.94 ERA) against Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.41) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.