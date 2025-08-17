Urìas beats throw to 1st to help the Astros outlast the Orioles, 5-4 in 12 innings

HOUSTON (AP) — Ramón Urìas beat Jackson Holliday’s throw to first, allowing Carlos Correa to score from third and the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Ramón Urìas beat Jackson Holliday’s throw to first, allowing Carlos Correa to score from third and the Houston Astros outlasted the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in 12 innings Saturday night.

Urìas helped the AL West-leading Astros to their sixth walk-off victory of the season a night after ending a perfect game bid in the eighth against his old team. Houston increased its division lead to 1 1/2 games.

With the bases loaded and one out, Urías — who was 0 for 6 — hit a grounder to third base, but instead of throwing home to get the second out, Jordan Westburg tried for the double play.

Enyel De Los Santos (4-3) overcame the automatic runner and kept the Orioles off the board in the 11th and 12th.

Jason Alexander allowed two runs on three hits over six innings without issuing a walk, while matching his career high with six strikeouts.

Alexander left with the Astros leading 3-2 and, after Bryan King worked around a leadoff single in the seventh, Jose Altuve made it 4-2 when he hit 22nd home run of the season in the bottom of the inning.

Holliday tied it in the eighth with a two-run homer off Bennett Sousa.

Baltimore’s Cade Povich allowed three runs on five hits over five innings while matching his career high with 10 strikeouts.

Touted Orioles prospect Dylan Beavers was 1 for 5 with a double in his major league debut.

Key moment

Urías beat Holliday’s throw to first to allow the winning run to score.

Key stat

The Orioles were 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Houston RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 3.60 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Dean Kremer (8-9, 4.17 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

