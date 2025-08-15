Orioles visit the Astros to open 3-game series

The Houston Astros host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to open a three-game series.

Baltimore Orioles (55-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (68-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (0-6, 6.70 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -243, Orioles +199; over/under is 8 runs

Houston is 68-53 overall and 37-25 in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Baltimore has a 55-66 record overall and a 25-36 record on the road. The Orioles have a 35-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .318 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBIs. Carlos Correa is 16 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 RBIs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 8 for 36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .184 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colton Cowser: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

