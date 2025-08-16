Orioles top prospect Dylan Beavers to make his major league debut

Touted prospect Dylan Beavers is set to make his major league debut after the Baltimore Orioles selected the outfielder's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Touted prospect Dylan Beavers is set to make his major league debut after the Baltimore Orioles selected the outfielder’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Beavers, rated Baltimore’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, was the 33rd overall pick by the Orioles in the 2022 amateur draft. The left-hander slugger spent this season at Norfolk, where he hit .304 with 18 homers, 51 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 94 games.

The 24-year-old is expected to boost an outfield that sent center fielder Cedric Mullins to the Mets at the trade deadline. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Beavers was drafted by Baltimore after three college seasons at California.

The Orioles designated outfielder Greg Allen for assignment to make room for Beavers on the roster.

