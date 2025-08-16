Live Radio
Orioles top prospect Dylan Beavers to make his major league debut

The Associated Press

August 16, 2025, 2:07 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Touted prospect Dylan Beavers is set to make his major league debut after the Baltimore Orioles selected the outfielder’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Beavers, rated Baltimore’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, was the 33rd overall pick by the Orioles in the 2022 amateur draft. The left-hander slugger spent this season at Norfolk, where he hit .304 with 18 homers, 51 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 94 games.

The 24-year-old is expected to boost an outfield that sent center fielder Cedric Mullins to the Mets at the trade deadline. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Beavers was drafted by Baltimore after three college seasons at California.

The Orioles designated outfielder Greg Allen for assignment to make room for Beavers on the roster.

