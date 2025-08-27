Orioles move RHP Brandon Young to 60-day IL, ending rookie’s season

The Baltimore Orioles have placed Brandon Young on the 60-day injured list, ending a frustrating season for the rookie right-hander.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed Brandon Young on the 60-day injured list, ending a frustrating season for the rookie right-hander.

Young went 1-7 with a 6.24 ERA in 12 starts. His lone victory came at Houston on Aug. 15, when he lost a perfect game on an infield hit with two outs in the eighth inning.

In his next start, also against the Astros, Young strained his left hamstring covering first base on a grounder and was placed on the 15-day injured list. When it became apparent he could not recover before the end of September, the Orioles moved Young to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Although Young’s numbers were unimpressive, the experience the 26-year-old gained should be helpful in 2026.

“He kind of found out how his stuff plays in the big leagues,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said.

Although Young lost his first six decisions, he showed promise in his stellar start against the Astros and July 8 against the New York Mets, when he struck out six and allowed just five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Mansolino said: “He’s going to be able to say in these two starts I did this and I had success, and in the other ones that weren’t as successful, this is why.”

In other moves Wednesday, the Orioles brought up right-hander Roansy Contreras and infielder Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Norfolk and designated infielder Vimael Machín for assignment.

Machín batted .091 in four games with Baltimore, his first stint in the majors since playing with Oakland in 2022.

Mansolino said putting Rivera at third base will improve Baltimore’s infield defensively with Jordan Westburg on the IL.

Also, Mansolino said pitcher Tyler Wells will return to the team after Monday as part of a six-man starting rotation. Wells hasn’t pitched since undergoing elbow surgery in June 2024.

