Orioles host the Mariners to start 3-game series

The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners (66-53, second in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-65, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (7-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Orioles +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Baltimore is 53-65 overall and 28-29 in home games. The Orioles are 35-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 29-28 on the road and 66-53 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Orioles. Tyler O’Neill is 6 for 22 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles and 45 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11 for 42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mariners: 9-1, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colton Cowser: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (achilles), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (back), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

