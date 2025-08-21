Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman returns to injured list with oblique strain

The Baltimore Orioles have placed catcher Adley Rutschman on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

The move, made Thursday and retroactive to Aug 18, comes less than a month after Rutschman returned from the IL after being out for five weeks with a left oblique strain.

Now in his fourth season since being selected with the top pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman is batting .227 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 85 games.

Rookie Samuel Basallo will step into the starting lineup, interim manager Tony Mansolino said. The 21-year-old Basallo made his major league debut Sunday after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk.

Basallo drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s game in Boston and is one of the only players in Orioles history to drive in at least one run in each of his first three games.

