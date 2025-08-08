Orioles activate Ryan Mountcastle, place Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill on the IL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the injured list before Friday night’s game against the Athletics,…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the injured list before Friday night’s game against the Athletics, and Baltimore also put outfielders Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill on the IL.

Cowser went on the seven-day concussion list, retroactive to Thursday. O’Neill went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Wednesday because of right wrist inflammation.

The Orioles also signed outfielder Greg Allen to a major league contract for the 2025 season and recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Norfolk.

Mountcastle, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, hadn’t played since May 30. He was hitting .246 with just two home runs in 52 games when he went on the IL.

Allen last played in the major leagues with the New York Yankees in 2023.

