One game after career night (4H, 5RBI), Orioles 3B Westburg leaves game in Boston with sore ankle

The Associated Press

August 19, 2025, 4:45 AM

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg celebrates with teammates after defeating the Minnesota Twins 2-1 in a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

BOSTON (AP) — One day after a career performance with four hits and five RBIs, Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Monday night’s game against the Red Sox in the top of the first inning with a sore right ankle.

Westburg tied his career high with four hits, including a three-run homer, and had a career-best five RBIs on Sunday to help the Orioles beat the Houston Astros 12-0. In the top of the first in Boston, he reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on a single before he was lifted for a pinch runner.

Westburg is batting .276 with 15 homers and 34 RBIs this season. He also missed all of May with a left hamstring strain before returning on June 10.

