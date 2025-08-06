Mayo and Jackson lead Orioles to 5-1 victory over the Phillies

Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer, Jeremiah Jackson doubled in a run for his first extra-base hit and RBI in the majors and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Wednesday.

After the Phillies scored 18 runs in winning the first two games of the series, Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers (5-2) put a stop to it, allowing one run on eight hits with six strikeouts over six innings.

Dietrich Enns pitched two scoreless innings and fellow lefty reliever Keegan Akin closed it out in the ninth for Baltimore.

The Orioles jumped on Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (8-5) in the fourth inning, as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman opened with singles. Jackson, promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on July 25, pulled one down the left-field line, scoring Henderson.

One pitch later, Mayo — also recently called up — drilled one deep into the left field seats to make it 4-0.

The Phillies got one back in the bottom of the fifth on Trea Turner’s RBI single, but their big guns would again misfire.

Turner (three hits) was stranded in the third after slapping a one-out triple to center, and in the fifth, he and catcher Rafael Marchan were left on after Kyle Schwarber struck out and Bryce Harper grounded out.

Suarez (8-5) allowed Jackson Holliday’s RBI single before being pulled in the seventh.

Enns gave up a double to Turner, then promptly struck out Schwarber, Harper and Nick Castellanos in succession in the seventh.

Key moment

Mayo, promoted two months earlier from Triple-A, hit his fourth home run.

Key stat

Schwarber, who has 40 homers, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and hit into a double play.

Up next

The Orioles are off Thursday before hosting the Athletics for three games. Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to go Friday for the O’s. The Phillies are also off Thursday before playing three at the Texas Rangers. Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.40) is scheduled to start Fridays against the Rangers’ Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22).

