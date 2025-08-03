Justin Turner hits a game-ending homer as the Cubs top the Orioles 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 5-3…

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Leading off the ninth, Dansby Swanson reached on a throwing error on third baseman Jordan Westburg. Manager Craig Counsell then sent Turner to the plate to hit for Michael Busch.

Turner drove the first pitch he saw from Keegan Akin (3-1), a 92.8 mph fastball, deep to left-center for the game-ending shot. It was Turner’s third homer of the season.

Chicago took two of three in the weekend set against Baltimore. The Cubs stayed two games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which won 14-3 at Washington.

Colton Cowser had two hits for Baltimore, including an RBI single in the fourth. Gunnar Henderson had a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

The Orioles trailed 3-2 before Ryan Noda drove in Cowser with a pinch-hit single off Daniel Palencia (1-2) with two down in the ninth.

Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker and Nico Hoerner each had two hits for the Cubs. Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge and Brad Keller combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings out of the bullpen before Palencia faltered.

Key moment

Noda swiped second in the ninth before Jackson Holliday flied out to Swanson at shortstop, ending the threat.

Key stat

The Orioles’ two errors led to three unearned runs.

Up next

Michael Soroka (3-8, 4.87 ERA) makes his Cubs debut on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds. Soroka was acquired in a trade with Washington on Thursday.

The Orioles continue their road trip at Philadelphia on Monday, with lefty Cade Povich (2-5, 5.15 ERA) slated to get the start.

