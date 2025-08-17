Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Jordan Westburg's career-best 5…

Jordan Westburg’s career-best 5 RBIs power Orioles to 12-0 rout of Astros

The Associated Press

August 17, 2025, 5:55 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer among four hits with a career-best five RBIs and Dean Kremer pitched seven sharp innings to give the Baltimore Orioles a 12-0 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Kremer (9-9) allowed just three singles and struck out seven. Grant Wolfram and Corbin Martin finished the six-hitter.

The Astros were shut out for the second time this series after Brandon Young came within four outs of a perfect game in Baltimore’s 7-0 win Friday night.

Westburg hit an opposite-field shot to right-center off Shawn Dubin in the fifth to make it 5-0. He added RBI singles in the seventh and eighth. His four hits matched a career high.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-1) left with an illness after allowing one run in three innings. The Astros used five relievers before outfielder Chas McCormick threw a scoreless ninth in his second pitching appearance this week.

The bases were loaded in the third when Jesús Sánchez robbed Gunnar Henderson of a grand slam with a leaping catch into the seats in right field. Jeremiah Jackson scored on the sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Sánchez robbed another homer in the seventh with two on when he reached into the seats to snag a fly ball hit by Samuel Basallo, who was making his major league debut. Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, drove in two runs with a single in Baltimore’s five-run eighth.

Key moment

There was a brief delay in the top of the eighth when a fan jumped onto the field and ran around before being tackled by security, handcuffed and escorted off the field.

Key stat

Dubin has allowed 11 hits and 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in his last three appearances.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.43 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Dustin May (7-8, 4.67) Monday night in the opener of a two-game series at Boston.

Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38) faces Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76) as the Astros visit the Tigers Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up