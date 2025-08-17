Jordan Westburg’s career-best 5 RBIs power Orioles to 12-0 rout of Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer among four hits with a career-best five RBIs and Dean Kremer…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer among four hits with a career-best five RBIs and Dean Kremer pitched seven sharp innings to give the Baltimore Orioles a 12-0 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Kremer (9-9) allowed just three singles and struck out seven. Grant Wolfram and Corbin Martin finished the six-hitter.

The Astros were shut out for the second time this series after Brandon Young came within four outs of a perfect game in Baltimore’s 7-0 win Friday night.

Westburg hit an opposite-field shot to right-center off Shawn Dubin in the fifth to make it 5-0. He added RBI singles in the seventh and eighth. His four hits matched a career high.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-1) left with an illness after allowing one run in three innings. The Astros used five relievers before outfielder Chas McCormick threw a scoreless ninth in his second pitching appearance this week.

The bases were loaded in the third when Jesús Sánchez robbed Gunnar Henderson of a grand slam with a leaping catch into the seats in right field. Jeremiah Jackson scored on the sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Sánchez robbed another homer in the seventh with two on when he reached into the seats to snag a fly ball hit by Samuel Basallo, who was making his major league debut. Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, drove in two runs with a single in Baltimore’s five-run eighth.

Key moment

There was a brief delay in the top of the eighth when a fan jumped onto the field and ran around before being tackled by security, handcuffed and escorted off the field.

Key stat

Dubin has allowed 11 hits and 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in his last three appearances.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.43 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Dustin May (7-8, 4.67) Monday night in the opener of a two-game series at Boston.

Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38) faces Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.76) as the Astros visit the Tigers Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.