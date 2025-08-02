Henderson hits 3-run homer in the 8th in the Orioles’ 4-3 victory over the Cubs

Jordan Westburg had an RBI single off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth to end the Orioles’ scoreless streak at 18 innings. Gunnar Henderson followed with his 13th homer.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) CHICAGO (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a three-run homer in a four-run eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday for their seventh victory in 10 games.

Jordan Westburg had an RBI single off Caleb Thielbar (2-3) in the eighth to end the Orioles’ scoreless streak at 18 innings. Henderson followed with his 13th homer.

Grant Wolfram (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh. In the ninth, after Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki walked, Keegan Akin struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong for his first save.

Matthew Boyd threw seven strong innings for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner had three hits for the Cubs. They entered the day a game behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Willi Castro tripled and scored twice in his first game as a Cub after being acquired Thursday from Minnesota.

Thielbar allowed two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning for his third blown save.

Boyd, an All-Star, struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked none. He bounced back after giving up five runs in five innings Monday at Milwaukee.

The Cubs continued to pay tribute to Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who died Monday after battling prostate cancer, by wearing his No. 23 on blue jerseys with no name on the back. Highlights from Sandberg’s career played on the video board.

Chicago also held the cancer fundraiser Cubs for a Cure with fans and players holding placards naming loved ones after the fourth inning.

Key moment

Henderson’s homer in the eighth.

Key stat

Crow-Armstrong struck out four times.

Up next

Chicago RHP Colin Rea (8-5, 4.25 ERA) was set to start Sunday opposite RHP Brandon Young (0-5, 6.63) int he series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.