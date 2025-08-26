Giolito’s sharp outing and homers from Story, Hamilton lead Red Sox to 5-0 win over Orioles

Lucas Giolito allowed four hits in eight innings, Trevor Story and David Hamilton both homered, and the Boston Red Sox blanked the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) BALTIMORE (AP) — Lucas Giolito allowed four hits in eight innings, Trevor Story and David Hamilton both homered, and the Boston Red Sox blanked the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Bradish (0-1) struck out 10 in six innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, but the Orioles gave him no run support. Story and Hamilton went deep leading off the second and third innings, and that was enough for Boston. The Red Sox added another run in the eighth, then two more in the ninth when rookie left fielder Dylan Beavers overran Hamilton’s shallow fly with two outs, resulting in a two-run double.

Boston entered the night as the American League’s top wild card, five games behind AL East-leading Toronto. The Red Sox have won five of six since the Orioles swept two games in Boston last week.

Giolito (9-2) looked like he might be on his way to a shutout after needing only four pitches to get through the seventh, but he threw 21 in the eighth, which included his only walk of the night. Giolito battled his way to an 11-pitch strikeout of Jeremiah Jackson to end that inning.

He ended up with 104 pitches and eight strikeouts.

Bradish allowed just four hits in his first start since June 14, 2024. He threw 81 pitches, 51 for strikes, and had at least one strikeout in every inning. The right-hander did not walk a batter.

Key moment

The Orioles put two men on with one out in the sixth, but Gunnar Henderson struck out for the third time in the game and Colton Cowser grounded out.

Key stat

Nine of the game’s 21 strikeouts came on called third strikes.

Up next

Brayan Bello (10-6) takes the mound for Boston on Wednesday night. Dietrich Enns (1-2) will serve as an opener for the Orioles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.