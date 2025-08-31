Basallo hits 1st MLB homer and Rogers pitches Orioles to 11-1 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched seven splendid innings, Samuel Basallo hit his first major league home run and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched seven splendid innings, Samuel Basallo hit his first major league home run and the Baltimore Orioles routed the San Francisco Giants 11-1 on Saturday to stop their five-game skid.

Jeremiah Jackson homered and had four RBIs for Baltimore, which ended San Francisco’s six-game winning streak. Ryan Mountcastle also went deep.

Willy Adames hit his 25th longball in the first inning for the Giants, who have homered in 13 consecutive games — tying their longest streak since 2019.

Rogers (8-2) allowed five hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter for the fifth time in 14 starts this season. It was his 10th straight start of six-plus innings while allowing two runs or fewer, the longest streak by an Orioles pitcher during the Baltimore era that dates to 1954.

Shawn Dubin got the final six outs for the Orioles.

The Giants used infielder Christian Koss to pitch the ninth. Koss pitched in three games earlier this season.

Baltimore got to rookie Carson Seymour early in his first career start, batting around and scoring four runs in the third.

Jackson and Mountcastle each hit a two-run homer in the inning. Basallo connected leading off the fifth against Tristan Beck.

Seymour (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

Key moment

Baltimore broke open the game when Jackson and Mountcastle both homered within a six-pitch span.

Key stat

Twenty of Adames’ 25 homers this season have been solo shots.

Up next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (2-10, 4.47 ERA) attempts to win consecutive starts for the first time this season when he faces Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-6, 4.06) on Sunday.

