Astros bring 2-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 3

Houston Astros (71-58, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (59-69, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05…

Houston Astros (71-58, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (59-69, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (9-9, 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -131, Astros +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 59-69 record overall and a 30-32 record at home. The Orioles have gone 38-25 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 33-31 record in road games and a 71-58 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Astros are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holliday has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 13 for 34 with a double and two triples over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 22 home runs while slugging .456. Yainer Diaz is 12 for 39 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 4-6, .191 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.