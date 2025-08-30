Adames, Matos each have 4 of the Giants’ 18 hits in a 15-8 victory over the Orioles

Willy Adames and Luis Matos each had four of San Francisco's 18 hits, Dominic Smith homered and drove in four runs and the Giants extended their winning streak to six with a 15-8 romp over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames and Luis Matos each had four of San Francisco’s 18 hits, Dominic Smith homered and drove in four runs and the Giants extended their winning streak to six with a 15-8 romp over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Giants have outscored the opposition 47-20 during their streak. They set season highs for runs and hits Friday, with each batter having at least one hit.

The Orioles have lost five straight and eight of nine.

San Francisco got to Dean Kremer (9-10) for four runs in the first inning. Matos’ two-run single highlighted the surge. Matos also hit a solo homer off Corbin Martin in the fifth.

An inning earlier, Smith took Martin deep to right for a two-run blast. Smith also had an RBI single to cap a four-run seventh. The Giants scored in all eight innings in which they batted except the sixth.

Spencer Bivens (3-3) was the winner in relief.

Ryan Mountcastle had three hits — including two doubles — in five at-bats for Baltimore. He drove in four runs.

Key moment

After Mountcastle’s two-run single with one out in the fifth inning cut it to 9-6, Bivens replaced starter Robbie Ray and got the next two hitters on fly balls.

Key stat

Smith’s home run landed in McCovey Cove, beyond the right-field wall. It was the 107th “Splash Hit” in the ballpark’s 26-season history.

Up next

Baltimore LHP Trevor Rogers (7-2, 1.40 ERA) was set to start Saturday. San Francisco hadn’t announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.