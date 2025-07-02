First baseman Trey Mancini opts out of minor league deal with Diamondbacks, becomes free agent

PHOENIX (AP) — First baseman Trey Mancini has opted out of a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who…

PHOENIX (AP) — First baseman Trey Mancini has opted out of a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who released him on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old hit .308 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs at Triple-A Reno. The release gives Mancini an opportunity to sign with another club that might need help on the major league roster.

Mancini hit 129 homers over a seven-year career that includes time with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He hit a career-high 35 homers for the Orioles in 2019.

Mancini missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned in 2021, hitting 21 homers. He was traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season and helped them win a World Series title.

He last played in the big leagues with the Cubs in 2023, batting .234 with four homers over 79 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins last season and was released near the end of spring training.

