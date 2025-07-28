Troy Melton throws 7 scoreless innings in 2nd career start as Tigers beat Diamondbacks

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Troy Melton pitched seven scoreless innings in his second career start, and the Detroit Tigers beat…

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Troy Melton pitched seven scoreless innings in his second career start, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who has 36 homers this season and is a candidate to be traded to a contender, left the game in the ninth inning after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.

Melton, who made his major league debut in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, gave up five singles and didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position. He struck out five and walked none.

Andy Ibáñez, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, doubled and scored twice. The Tigers have won two straight since losing 12 of 13.

Former Tiger Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 11, BLUE JAYS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered and drove in three runs, Adley Rutschman marked his return from the injured list with three hits and two RBIs, and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Cedric Mullins, Coby Mayo and Colton Cowser also homered for the last-place Orioles, who amassed 16 hits against the AL East leaders.

The game took a scary turn in the ninth inning, when Toronto’s George Springer was hit in the back of the helmet by a fastball thrown by Kade Strowd. After laying prone from several minutes, Springer got up very slowly and left the field.

Bo Bichette had four straight hits for Toronto before grounding into a game-ending double play. He went 5 for 5 Sunday in Detroit, and the nine straight hits are a franchise record.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathan Lukes homered for the Blue Jays, who have yielded 21 runs in their last two games after winning eight of nine following the All-Star break.

Chris Bassitt (11-5) gave up six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 5, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run double in the fifth inning and Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati.

Dodgers’ right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-7) went seven innings for the fifth time this season and struck out nine while Teoscar Hernández had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Reds rookie Chase Burns (0-3) had his third straight game with 10 strikeouts, but is still seeking his first win in the majors. The right-hander gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 8, CUBS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Vaughn, Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich homered and Milwaukee overcame a shaky start from All-Star Jacob Misiorowski to beat Chicago and take sole possession of first place in the NL Central.

After allowing a bloop single and walk to begin the game, Misiorowski took a line shot off the bat of Seiya Suzuki to his left knee. The 23-year-old rookie struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong but threw a wild pitch in the process, allowing a run to score. Then, after fielding a dribbler in front of the mound, Misiorowski threw wildly to first as two runners scored.

The Brewers stormed back with four runs off Matthew Boyd (11-4) in the third to take a 4-3 lead. Christian Yelich had an RBI double, Isaac Collins a two-run single and Brice Turang a sacrifice fly.

Vaughn hit a solo homer in the fifth and Frelick hit another in the sixth to give the Brewers a 6-3 lead.

After Kyle Tucker’s run-scoring single in the seventh cut the margin to 6-4, Yelich hit a two-run shot to give the Brewers a four-run cushion.

Misiorowski gave up three hits and three runs in four innings. He walked two and struck out seven while throwing 11 pitches of 100 mph or more.

WHITE SOX 6, PHILLIES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Colson Montgomery homered to help Chicago beat Cristopher Sánchez and Philadelphia.

Davis Martin pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning as Chicago improved to 7-3 since the All-Star break. Lenyn Sosa had three hits, including a run-scoring single.

The last-place White Sox need two more wins to match their total from all of last year, when they went 41-121 to break the modern major league record for most losses in a season.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-2 on a six-game trip. Kyle Schwarber walked three times, and Brandon Marsh finished with two hits.

Sánchez (9-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first loss since June 8. The wiry left-hander went 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA in his previous seven starts.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and St. Louis beat Miami.

Pallante (6-7) retired the first 10 batters before walking Jesús Sánchez in the fourth. Graham Pauley singled in the sixth for the Marlins’ lone hit against the St. Louis right-hander.

Pallante struck out four, walked one and threw 49 of his 81 pitches for strikes.

Alec Burleson hit his 14th homer this season and second in as many games for the Cardinals, a 411-foot drive to center in the third inning off a 97 mph fastball from Edward Cabrera (4-5)

Cabrera allowed a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Steven Matz allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth and Matt Svanson allowed a walk and a pair of hits, including an RBI single by Agustín Ramírez, in the ninth.

Miami dropped its second straight game after having a four-game winning streak end on Sunday.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer, Drew Rasmussen recovered from a rocky start on the mound and Tampa Bay beat New York in the opener of a four-game series.

Caminero connected against Cam Schlittler (1-1) in the first inning for his 27th home run. Josh Lowe hit a go-ahead single in the fifth to chase the rookie starter.

Tampa Bay won for only the eighth time in 26 games to avoid falling under .500 for the first time since May 24.

In the bottom of the first, the Yankees loaded the bases when Rasmussen (8-5) allowed consecutive one-out singles to Jasson Domínguez, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander then walked Jazz Chisholm Jr. and issued a free pass to Ryan McMahon two batters later, forcing in another run.

But after the Yankees tied it, Rasmussen retired 12 straight and 13 of his final 14 batters. He permitted four hits and struck out five in five innings.

Edwin Uceta fanned four in two perfect innings, and Pete Fairbanks got four outs for his 18th save.

