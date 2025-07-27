Live Radio
Tomoyuki Sugano throws 6 sharp innings, Tyler O’Neill homers again to help Orioles beat Rockies 5-1

The Associated Press

July 27, 2025, 5:46 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tomoyuki Sugano pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Tyler O’Neill homered in a third straight game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Carlson drove in two runs for the Orioles, who followed Saturday night’s 18-0 blowout with a more conventional victory in the deciding matchup of a three-game series between last-place clubs.

Sugano (8-5) gave up one run, walked two and matched his career high with eight strikeouts. The 35-year-old righty, who signed a one-year contract with Baltimore in December, could be headed to a contender before Friday’s trade deadline.

Although he was impressive on Sunday, Sugano has yielded 21 homers in 20 games and had a 7.88 ERA over his previous seven starts.

After languishing on the injured list from mid-May to early July, O’Neill appears to have found his stroke. Three of his six homers this season came in this series, including a two-run drive in the third inning Sunday off Austin Gomber (0-5) that made it 4-1.

Colorado’s lone tally came on a solo shot by Warming Bernabel, his first homer in the majors after making his big league debut on Saturday.

The Rockies own a 27-78 record, same as the 2024 Chicago White Sox after 105 games. Those White Sox didn’t win No. 28 until ending a 21-game skid on Aug. 6, and finished with a single-season record 121 defeats.

Key moment

Baltimore added a run in the eighth when Gunnar Henderson hustled from second base to home on a wild pitch that catcher Austin Nola was slow to retrieve.

Key stat

Half of O’Neill’s 26 hits this season have gone for extra bases: six homers, six doubles and a triple. In addition, six of his 17 RBIs this season have come in the last three games.

Up next

Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 8.67 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland.

Orioles: Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.78) takes on the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on Monday night.

