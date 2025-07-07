Sports betting roundup: Betting favorite Mexico beats US in Gold Cup soccer final

The betting favorites won the CONCACAF Gold Cup on a holiday weekend with plenty of baseball action. The Mexican national…

The betting favorites won the CONCACAF Gold Cup on a holiday weekend with plenty of baseball action.

The Mexican national soccer team beat the United States 2-1 in the final on Sunday night in Houston. Mexico went into the match favored at +150 at the BetMGM online sportsbook, while the American team was +210. A tie was listed at +185.

Besides baseball, there was also the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour and a NASCAR race in Chicago.

Trends of the Week

Mexico its won record 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Mexican team took in 38% of the bets and 55% of the money.

The three most-bet MLB teams in terms of bets and money all won on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles (+130) beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1, the Detroit Tigers (-220) defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 and the Philadelphia Phillies (-250) beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1.

Tigers ace pitcher Tarik Skubal’s over 7.5 strikeouts was the most-bet prop of the day. It easily cashed with Skubal striking out 10 Guardians hitters.

Shane van Gisbergen won the NASCAR race in Chicago. He was the favorite (+125) and took in the most money (33%).

Upset of the Week

Brian Campbell won for the second time on the PGA Tour this season, taking the John Deere Classic in a playoff over Emiliano Grillo. Both players finished at 18 under, and Campbell made par on the first playoff hole to secure the victory. In pretournament betting, Campbell was +35000 to win.

Coming Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorites to win the World Series. They are +210 after opening at +400. The New York Yankees are the next closest team at +700, after opening at +800.

After winning eight games in a row, the Toronto Blue Jays are now +1900. They opened +6000 and were +3500 at the start of last week.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

