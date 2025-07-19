Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Rays score go-ahead run…

Rays score go-ahead run on throwing error in 4-3 victory over the Orioles

The Associated Press

July 19, 2025, 11:27 PM

Tampa Bay Rays' Chandler Simpson, left, scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Jacob Stallings, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Simpson had a tying RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan O’Hearn’s throwing error in a three-run eighth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay rallied after Seranthony Domínguez replaced Baltimore starter Dean Kremer to begin the eighth inning with the Orioles leading 2-1.

Ha-Seong Kim had a leadoff single and a steal and scored on Simpson’s single to center. Simpson stole second and advanced to third when José Caballero walked on a wild pitch. Caballero stole his 32nd base — tops in the majors — and Gregory Soto replaced Domínguez with the bases loaded. Jonathan Aranda hit a grounder to O’Hearn at first base, but his throw home was off target when Soto crossed his path allowing two to score for a 4-2 lead.

Tyler O’Neill had a one-out double off Scott Fairbanks in the ninth and scored on Cedric Mullins’ two-out single to get Baltimore within a run. Mullins swiped his 14th base before Fairbanks finished it for his 16th save in 19 opportunities.

Kremer allowed one run on three hits in seven innings. Domínguez (2-3) retired one batter and allowed three runs — two earned.

Tampa starter Zack Littell gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. Edwin Uceta (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Key moment

Fairbanks sealed it when he retired Holliday on a 401-foot fly ball to center on a 3-2 pitch.

Key stat

Tampa Bay leads the majors with 127 steals and used three of them in its eighth-inning rally.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.53) was set to start Sunday opposite RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-7, 3.38).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up