Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Marlins

The Baltimore Orioles host the Miami Marlins as they're looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Miami Marlins (42-51, third in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-50, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -167, Marlins +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Baltimore is 22-23 at home and 43-50 overall. The Orioles have a 28-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has gone 22-24 in road games and 42-51 overall. The Marlins have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 13 home runs while slugging .413. Jordan Westburg is 12 for 30 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .285 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, 32 walks and 22 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez is 10 for 34 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (elbow), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.