Orioles take home losing streak into matchup against the Rockies

The Baltimore Orioles play the Colorado Rockies looking to break their three-game home slide.

Colorado Rockies (27-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-13, 6.41 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -265, Rockies +214; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Colorado Rockies looking to break their three-game home slide.

Baltimore has a 22-26 record in home games and a 45-58 record overall. The Orioles have gone 27-47 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado has a 13-38 record on the road and a 27-76 record overall. The Rockies have an 18-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has a .280 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 14 doubles and 12 home runs. Jackson Holliday is 12 for 42 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 18 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 15 for 40 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.