Orioles take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

The Baltimore Orioles aim to end their four-game skid with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson slides into third base for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson slides into third base for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Baltimore Orioles (43-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (52-47, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (6-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -128, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

Tampa Bay has a 30-25 record at home and a 52-47 record overall. The Rays have gone 21-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has a 21-29 record on the road and a 43-54 record overall. The Orioles have hit 111 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 25 home runs while slugging .516. Chandler Simpson is 15 for 38 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 13 home runs while slugging .407. Jordan Westburg is 14 for 39 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (foot), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

