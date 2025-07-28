Orioles reinstate C Adley Rutschman and LHP Keegan Akin, but Félix Bautista won’t return soon

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated catcher Adley Rutschman from the 10-day injured list Monday and fortified their depleted…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated catcher Adley Rutschman from the 10-day injured list Monday and fortified their depleted bullpen by bringing back lefty Keegan Akin from the IL.

The return of Akin coincided with the news that closer Félix Bautista will endure an extended stay on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since July 24.

“An MRI (determined) there was a lot of swelling in the shoulder,” interim manger Tony Mansolino said. “We can’t quite make a determination yet, or diagnose it until the swelling goes down. That’s going to be probably more weeks than days.”

Bautista underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2023 before returning this season to reclaim his role as the team’s closer. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 17 saves for the last-place club.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Mansolino said of Bautista’s latest injury. “He’s an important part of the Baltimore Orioles. A very unfortunate set of circumstances.”

The return of Rutschman should improve the team’s offense and lift the mood in the clubhouse. Rutschman — the top overall pick in the 2019 draft — was batting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBIs before going on the IL on June 20 with a left oblique strain.

“It’s a big piece. He walked into the room and brought a lot of energy, right away,” Mansolino said. “Lot of smiles, lot of hugs.”

Akin missed 21 games with left shoulder inflammation. He’s 3-0 with a 3.32 ERA.

Baltimore cleared roster space for Rutschman and Akin by optioning pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo to Triple-A Norfolk and designating catcher Jacob Stallings for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.