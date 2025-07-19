Orioles look to stop skid in matchup with the Rays

The Baltimore Orioles aim to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore Orioles (43-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-47, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (8-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -123, Orioles +102; over/under is 9 runs

Tampa Bay is 51-47 overall and 29-25 at home. The Rays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Baltimore has a 21-28 record in road games and a 43-53 record overall. The Orioles are 29-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has a .319 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 20 doubles and 11 home runs. Chandler Simpson is 15 for 37 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks third on the Orioles with 27 extra base hits (14 doubles and 13 home runs). Jordan Westburg is 11 for 35 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .262 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.