No flirting with perfection for deGrom against O’s this time. Just another solid start for Texas ace

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There was no flirting with perfection this time for Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom against the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There was no flirting with perfection this time for Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom against the Orioles. Just another impressive start for the two-time Cy Young Award winner in his comeback from elbow surgery.

“I keep saying it, I love watching him,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s good to see him just feel as good as he does.”

DeGrom struck out six Tuesday night and limited the Orioles to two runs over six innings, on a homer by Gary Sánchez that just cleared the wall as the Rangers won 10-2. The 37-year-old right-hander departed with a 7-2 lead, six days after he was perfect through six innings and took a no-hitter into the eighth in Baltimore.

It was the 17th start this season for deGrom, and the 14th in a row he worked at least five innings while also allowing two runs or fewer. That extended his franchise record, and is the longest streak in the majors this season.

“Honestly wish I could’ve went a little deeper,” deGrom said. “The offense went out there and put up runs. Then I went out and gave up two … then, you know, the offense just piles some more on. All around, just a good win.”

The Rangers had gone to extra innings in each of its previous four games, matching a club record. They lost three of those games, including the series opener against the Orioles, before they again had to face deGrom.

“This guy is special,” Bochy said. “I mean, you’re talking about a sense of confidence with the team.”

Baltimore did have a runner early this time, when Ryan O’Hearn drew a leadoff walk in the second inning. Cedric Mullins led off the third with a bunt single, though he was then thrown out trying to steal second base.

Sanchez hit his two-run homer with two outs in the fourth. The 381-foot shot barely got over the wall in left, and came one pitch after his foul pop that dropped just beyond the extended reach of first baseman Josh Smith into the Rangers dugout, and after Gunnar Henderson had stolen second base on a close play.

“There was a popup we were inches from catching, and Jonah (Heim, the catcher) was inches from throwing that guy out and, you know, get a hold of one there,” Bochy said. “And then Jacob was Jacob, settled down and give us six solid innings.”

After missing most of his first two seasons with the Rangers because of his second Tommy John surgery, deGrom has thrown 101 1/3 innings this year, his first time over 100 in a season since he threw 204 in 2019 — when he won his second consecutive National League Cy Young while with the New York Mets.

“When you’re sidelined that long, what you want to do is compete and to be back out there pitching,” deGrom said.

He threw only 41 innings combined in nine starts the past two seasons after signing his $185 million, five-year contract with Texas in free agency. Texas won all six starts deGrom made in his Texas debut before the end of April in 2023 before surgery, then he rehabbed most of last year before a 1.69 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings in three September starts.

DeGrom made 12 starts during the COVID-19-shortened 60-game season in 2020, and had career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings in 2021 before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow.

He was shut down late during spring training in 2022 because of a stress reaction in his right scapula, then went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts the last two months of that season before becoming a free agent.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.