Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2

New York Mets (53-39, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-50, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -116, Mets -102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 19-23 record at home and a 40-50 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 53-39 overall and 20-25 in road games. The Mets have gone 26-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 39 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mets: 5-5, .250 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

