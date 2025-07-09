Mets and Orioles postponed by inclement weather, rescheduled for doubleheader on Thursday

The scheduled game between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday was postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday.

The middle game of the three-game series was postponed about two hours before the scheduled first pitch. There was a forecast for intense thunderstorms at approximately 6 p.m. and extending for several hours into the evening.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said David Peterson, Wednesday’s scheduled starter, would pitch the 12:05 p.m. opener on Thursday and that there was the potential of a bullpen game in the nightcap, which had a 5:05 p.m. start. The Orioles planned to sent Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.47 ERA) in the first game and Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44) in the second, according to the team’s X account.

New York (53-39) entered Wednesday’s action tied with Philadelphia atop the NL East. Baltimore (40-50) was last in the AL East, 12 1/2 games behind division-leading Toronto.

