José Ramírez’s 3-run homer sparks Guardians’ 10-5 win over Orioles

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez had a three-run homer in the first inning, Brayan Rocchio delivered a two-run single in the seventh and the Cleveland Guardians pulled away for a 10-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Ramón Laureano had given the Orioles a 5-3 lead in the third with a two-run homer, but Cleveland followed with seven unanswered runs to win for the ninth time in 11 games.

Kyle Manzardo put the Guardians in front 6-5 with a solo homer in the sixth off Colin Selby (0-1), one inning after Bo Naylor tied the game with a solo shot.

Cleveland scored four runs in the seventh, two of them on bases-loaded walks by Grant Wolfram with two outs. The Guardians left a season-high 15 on base and were 3 of 20 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (6-9) worked seven innings, allowing five runs — three earned — and six hits. The right-hander won his second straight after going eight starts between victories from May 27 to July 7.

All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan, who missed three games with right wrist soreness, reached base five times in six plate appearances in his return for Cleveland. He had two singles and three walks.

Laureano finished with four RBIs for Baltimore, which has lost five of six. Starter Tomoyuki Sugano walked a season-high four over 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

The Guardians loaded the bases with no outs in the second and seventh, but failed to score in the scenario until Wolfram issued back-to-back walks to Nolan Jones and Daniel Schneemann in the latter.

Key stat

Ramírez joined fellow All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs as the only major leaguers with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases this season. Ramírez has hit that mark in five straight seasons.

Up next

Orioles RHP Brandon Young (0-4, 7.52 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (1-0, 4.17) in the second of a four-game series.

