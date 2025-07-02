Jacob deGrom wins 5th decision in row, Adolis García drives in 4 runs as Rangers beat O’s 10-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom won his fifth consecutive decision in another impressive start, Adolis García drove in four…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom won his fifth consecutive decision in another impressive start, Adolis García drove in four runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Alejandro Osuna hit his first career homer for Texas, which had gone extra innings in each of its previous four games — losing three of those.

DeGrom (9-2, 2.13 ERA) struck out six over six innings in his 14th consecutive start working at least five innings and allowing two runs or fewer. That extended his franchise record and is the longest streak in the majors this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner scattered five hits, allowing a two-run homer to Gary Sánchez in the fourth that just cleared the wall. Six nights earlier in Baltimore, deGrom was perfect through six innings and took a no-hitter into the eighth.

García put the Rangers ahead to stay with his two-run single in the third, and scored on Jonah Heim’s single to make it 3-0 against rookie right-hander Brandon Young (0-3). García had another two-run single in the fifth, an inning after Osuna’s two-run homer.

Jacob Latz struck out three while working the final three innings for his first career save.

Key moment

Sánchez homered on the next pitch, for the only Baltimore runs, after his two-out foul pop in the fourth inning that dropped just beyond the extended reach of first baseman Josh Smith into the Rangers dugout.

Key stat

Justin Foscue drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double in the eighth, ending his 0-for-44 slide that was the longest in Rangers history.

Up next

Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.87 ERA) pitches for Texas in the series finale Wednesday night, only the right-hander’s second start since a month-long stay on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.06) pitches for Baltimore.

