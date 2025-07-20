Holliday, Jackson and O’Hearn homers carry the Orioles to a rain-delayed, 5-2 win over the Rays

Jackson Holliday, Alex Jackson and Ryan O’Hearn homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a rain-delayed, 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The game at George M. Steinbrenner Field was delayed for 2 hours, 36 minutes before the seventh inning.

Holliday hit his 13th homer of the season on the second pitch of the game from Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot (6-8). Jackson opened a three-run third with his first home run of the season, and O’Hearn’s shot in the sixth was his 12th of the season. Gunnar Henderson capped Baltimore’s outburst in the third inning with a two-run single.

Trevor Rogers (3–1) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out three as the Orioles snapped a four-game skid. Closer Felix Bautista allowed his second run in his last 17 appearances in the ninth and got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Junior Caminero for his 19th save.

Caminero had an RBI single in the third inning and Danny Jansen hit a solo homer, his 11th, in the fourth for the Rays.

Ryan Pepiot (6–8) went six innings for Tampa Bay, giving up five runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino was ejected for the first time in the third inning after outfielder Ramón Laureano was tossed following a strikeout.

Holliday’s 373-foot leadoff homer set the tone for Baltimore, which had blown a late lead a night earlier. It was the Orioles’ first homer of the three-game series.

The rain delay was the longest for a home game in Rays’ history.

The Rays host the White Sox on Monday, with Shane Baz (8–5, 4.17 ERA) set to start.

The Orioles travel to Cleveland, where Tomoyuki Sugano (7–5, 4.44 ERA) takes the mound.

