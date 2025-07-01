Henderson drives in four runs in extra innings and Orioles beat Rangers 10-6 in 11

Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs in extra innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 in 11 innings on Monday night.

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday (7) advances toward home plate to score on an RBI hit in by Gunnar Henderson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday (7) advances toward home plate to score on an RBI hit in by Gunnar Henderson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs in extra innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 in 11 innings on Monday night.

With the score tied 3-3 in the 10th, Henderson hit a two-run homer over the right-field wall and Colton Cowser added a solo shot for a three-run lead.

However, Adolis García smashed a three-run home run off the facade of the second deck in the bottom half to tie it 6-6.

In the 11th, Luis Vazquez singled into center to off Hoby Milner (1-2) score Ryan O’Hearn from second. Vazquez scored on Ramon Laureano’s third double of the game. Henderson then hit a two-run double off the right-field wall.

It was the fourth consecutive extra-inning game for the Rangers to tie a team record set in 2002.

The Orioles are 20-10 against the Rangers since 2021.

Keegan Akin (3-0) blew another save before picking up the win.

Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers led off the top of the fourth because of an injury to catcher Chadwick Tromp. The Orioles had to move designated hitter Gary Sanchez to catcher and Rogers took Tromp’s spot in the order.

Key moment

The Rangers used a crazy play in the seventh to tie it at 3-3 when rookie Michael Helman scored from first. He was hit in the helmet sliding into second and the ball went into center field. Helman came home to score when Sanchez couldn’t secure the ball.

Key stat

Laureano, who went 4 for 6 with three runs scored, extended his streak to six straight games with at least one hit and one run scored.

Up next

Orioles RHP Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.63 ERA) is scheduled start against the Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (8-2, 2.08) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.