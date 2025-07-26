Cedric Mullins hits his 100th career home run in Orioles’ 18-0 victory over Rockies

Cedric Mullins hit his 100th career home run before the Orioles plated nine seventh-inning runs off two Rockies relievers in Baltimore's 18-0 victory over Colorado.

Mullins joined Brady Anderson and Paul Blair among Orioles with 100 home runs and 100 steals in Baltimore’s largest win of the season. He may have done so just in time; the 30-year-old is one of several potential trade pieces for a Baltimore club likely to be sellers at Thursday’s deadline.

Tyler O’Neill homered for the second consecutive game, singled, walked twice and drove in three runs in the Orioles’ largest shutout in franchise history. Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo added two-run doubles in the seventh. Ryan O’Hearn added two RBIs. Alex Jackson had a late solo shot off designated hitter-turned-pitcher Kyle Farmer.

Trevor Rogers (4-1) pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in his fourth consecutive quality start for Baltimore while lowering his ERA to 1.49 in eight starts. He made his season debut in late May after coming off the injured list (right knee).

Senzatela (4-14) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in Colorado’s worst defeat since a 21-0 loss to San Diego on May 10.

Key moment

The Rockies rarely looked like breaking through against Rogers, but it was still a 3-0 game when Mullins made sure it didn’t happen in the third inning with his sprinting, diving catch to deny Orlando Arcia extra bases.

Key stat

O’Neill is 6 for 10 with two homers and a double in his last three games.

Up next

Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5, 4.54 ERA) could be making his last start for Baltimore on Sunday if he is among the Orioles dealt ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (0-4, 6.03) is making his eighth start.

